HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (LEGN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Legend Biotech Corp - ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.65% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legend Biotech Corp - ADR is $74.15. The forecasts range from a low of $65.65 to a high of $91.35. The average price target represents an increase of 18.65% from its latest reported closing price of $62.50.

The projected annual revenue for Legend Biotech Corp - ADR is $206MM, an increase of 76.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.35.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BKF - iShares MSCI BRIC ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 13.74% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 96K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 2.22% over the last quarter.

EFG Asset Management holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 8.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 30.09% over the last quarter.

FERGX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25K shares, representing a decrease of 19.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 27.11% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 224K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 215K shares, representing an increase of 4.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LEGN by 25.39% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 357 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legend Biotech Corp - ADR. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEGN is 0.35%, an increase of 0.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.59% to 75,360K shares. The put/call ratio of LEGN is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Legend Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Legend Biotech is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The team of over 800 employees across the United States, China and Europe, along with its differentiated technology, global development, and manufacturing strategies and expertise, provide us with the strong potential to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting edge cell therapies for patients in need.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

