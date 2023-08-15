HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 949.75% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Leap Therapeutics is 25.19. The forecasts range from a low of 18.68 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 949.75% from its latest reported closing price of 2.40.

The projected annual revenue for Leap Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leap Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 57.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LPTX is 0.02%, an increase of 50.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 50.45% to 46,008K shares. The put/call ratio of LPTX is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 7,426K shares representing 62.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares, representing an increase of 92.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 808.13% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 4,000K shares representing 33.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

683 Capital Management holds 2,800K shares representing 23.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,750K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 32.30% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,290K shares representing 19.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 1,047K shares representing 8.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 431K shares, representing an increase of 58.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LPTX by 65.63% over the last quarter.

Leap Therapeutics Background Information

Leap Therapeutics Background Information

Leap Therapeutics is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has entered into a strategic partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand.

