HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 326.98% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for LAVA Therapeutics is 7.34. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 326.98% from its latest reported closing price of 1.72.

The projected annual revenue for LAVA Therapeutics is 4MM, a decrease of 83.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in LAVA Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 18.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LVTX is 0.06%, an increase of 45.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.36% to 6,429K shares. The put/call ratio of LVTX is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Novo Holdings A holds 2,400K shares representing 9.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,071K shares, representing a decrease of 27.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVTX by 11.94% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,074K shares representing 7.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bruce holds 772K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVTX by 44.61% over the last quarter.

BRUFX - Bruce Fund holds 672K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 85.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LVTX by 228.62% over the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 200K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

