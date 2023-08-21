HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kronos Bio (KRON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 622.50% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kronos Bio is 10.40. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 622.50% from its latest reported closing price of 1.44.

The projected annual revenue for Kronos Bio is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kronos Bio. This is a decrease of 22 owner(s) or 10.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KRON is 0.07%, an increase of 23.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.17% to 34,745K shares. The put/call ratio of KRON is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Omega Fund Management holds 3,818K shares representing 6.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 2,813K shares representing 4.82% ownership of the company.

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 2,765K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perceptive Advisors holds 1,753K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Partners Capital Investment Group, Llp holds 1,666K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares, representing an increase of 68.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KRON by 85.42% over the last quarter.

Kronos Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kronos Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing therapies that seek to transform the lives of those affected by cancer. The company focuses on targeting dysregulated transcription factors and the regulatory networks within cells that drive cancerous growth. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational therapy is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company is also developing KB-0742, an oral inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors.

