HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 432.49% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinnate Biopharma is 21.57. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 432.49% from its latest reported closing price of 4.05.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Kinnate Biopharma is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 195 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinnate Biopharma. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 4.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTE is 0.41%, an increase of 12.14%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.00% to 44,003K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTE is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Foresite Capital Management Iv holds 9,672K shares representing 20.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 5,144K shares representing 11.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,044K shares, representing an increase of 21.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 33.18% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 4,264K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 2,329K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,214K shares representing 4.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing an increase of 9.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Kinnate Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.