HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 746.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kinnate Biopharma is $28.27. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents an increase of 746.36% from its latest reported closing price of $3.34.

The projected annual revenue for Kinnate Biopharma is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.00.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Acuta Capital Partners holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 12K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 72.98% over the last quarter.

FCGSX - Fidelity Series Growth Company Fund holds 32K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares, representing a decrease of 8.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 50.39% over the last quarter.

Strs Ohio holds 3K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IBB - iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF holds 183K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing an increase of 25.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KNTE by 41.77% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 205 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kinnate Biopharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KNTE is 0.25%, a decrease of 54.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.62% to 41,875K shares. The put/call ratio of KNTE is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kinnate Biopharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

