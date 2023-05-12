HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kezar Life Sciences (KZR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 586.54% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kezar Life Sciences is 17.85. The forecasts range from a low of 14.14 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 586.54% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

The projected annual revenue for Kezar Life Sciences is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kezar Life Sciences. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KZR is 0.11%, a decrease of 5.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.27% to 64,567K shares. The put/call ratio of KZR is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Avidity Partners Management holds 6,782K shares representing 9.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,414K shares, representing an increase of 20.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 9.14% over the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,584K shares representing 6.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 61.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 118.03% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 3,504K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,276K shares, representing an increase of 6.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 11.52% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 3,367K shares representing 4.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,672K shares, representing an increase of 20.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KZR by 12.32% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 3,031K shares representing 4.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kezar Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is combining courage, conviction and cutting-edge science to develop breakthrough treatments for immune-mediated and oncologic disorders. The company is pioneering first-in-class, small-molecule therapies that harness master regulators of cellular function and inhibit multiple drivers of disease via a single target. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe and underserved autoimmune diseases. Additionally, KZR-261, the first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from the company's protein secretion program targeting the Sec61 translocon, is undergoing IND-enabling activities.

