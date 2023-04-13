HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 77.10% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Kala Pharmaceuticals is $30.94. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents an increase of 77.10% from its latest reported closing price of $17.47.

The projected annual revenue for Kala Pharmaceuticals is $0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$20.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 77K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 259K shares representing 12.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 262K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KALA by 10.09% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 509K shares representing 25.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Asset Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kala Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 66 owner(s) or 82.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KALA is 0.00%, a decrease of 61.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.69% to 19K shares. The put/call ratio of KALA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kala is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. Kala has applied its AMPPLIFY® mucus-penetrating particle (MPP) Drug Delivery Technology to two ocular therapies, EYSUVIS™ (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 0.25% for the short-term (up to two weeks) treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease and INVELTYS® (loteprednol etabonate ophthalmic suspension) 1% for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery. The Company also has a pipeline of pre-clinical development programs targeted to address unmet medical needs, including both front and back of the eye diseases.

