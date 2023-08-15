HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Intrusion (INTZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 206.00% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intrusion is 3.06. The forecasts range from a low of 1.52 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 206.00% from its latest reported closing price of 1.00.

The projected annual revenue for Intrusion is 14MM, an increase of 93.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrusion. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 11.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTZ is 0.02%, a decrease of 47.44%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 37.93% to 1,760K shares. The put/call ratio of INTZ is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 416K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 328K shares, representing an increase of 21.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 56.20% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 215K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 219K shares, representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 65.05% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 126K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perritt Capital Management holds 84K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Intrusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

