HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Intrusion (INTZ) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 147.17% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intrusion is 3.49. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 147.17% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

The projected annual revenue for Intrusion is 14MM, an increase of 93.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.56.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 40 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intrusion. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INTZ is 0.03%, a decrease of 23.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.71% to 2,289K shares. The put/call ratio of INTZ is 0.51, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmond Asset Management holds 469K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 579K shares, representing a decrease of 23.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 28,761.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 328K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 256K shares, representing an increase of 21.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 22.46% over the last quarter.

ITOT - iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds 219K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 231K shares, representing a decrease of 5.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 38.59% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 158K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 157K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INTZ by 36.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 126K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTRUSION, Inc. is a global provider of entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection solutions. INTRUSION’s family of solutions includes Shield™, a combination of plug-n-play hardware, software, global data, and real-time Artificial Intelligence (AI) services that provide organizations with the most robust cybersecurity defense possible, TraceCop™ for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant™ for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection. INTRUSION’s solutions help protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, protecting, analyzing and reporting attacks or misuse of classified, private and regulated information for government and enterprise networks.

