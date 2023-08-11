HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Intellicheck (IDN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 44.34% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Intellicheck is 3.82. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 44.34% from its latest reported closing price of 2.65.

The projected annual revenue for Intellicheck is 19MM, an increase of 15.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 59 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellicheck. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDN is 0.05%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.56% to 7,174K shares. The put/call ratio of IDN is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,074K shares representing 10.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 1,502K shares representing 7.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 750K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 697K shares, representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 24.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 672K shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 21.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 47.74% over the last quarter.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management holds 286K shares representing 1.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 114.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 51.28% over the last quarter.

Intellicheck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. Intellicheck makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies.

