HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on June 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IKT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 722.45% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 5.10. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 722.45% from its latest reported closing price of 0.62.

The projected annual revenue for Inhibikase Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.69.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Inhibikase Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 12.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IKT is 0.00%, a decrease of 91.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 88.46% to 4,548K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 2,961K shares representing 9.53% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 476K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Blair William holds 276K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 17.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IKT by 45.62% over the last quarter.

Redmond Asset Management holds 126K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Zeke Capital Advisors holds 94K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Inhibikase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

