HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 138.72% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $11.22. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 138.72% from its latest reported closing price of $4.70.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is $7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GWM Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

IPG Investment Advisors holds 26K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pacifica Partners holds 21K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,146K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Birchview Capital holds 70K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, a decrease of 17.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.79% to 3,749K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

