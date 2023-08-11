HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Hookipa Pharma (HOOK) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 511.67% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hookipa Pharma is 4.56. The forecasts range from a low of 0.50 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 511.67% from its latest reported closing price of 0.75.

The projected annual revenue for Hookipa Pharma is 18MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hookipa Pharma. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 13.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HOOK is 0.01%, an increase of 22.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.83% to 23,509K shares. The put/call ratio of HOOK is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 3,476K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,553K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,115K shares, representing a decrease of 22.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HOOK by 21.00% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 2,473K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Artal Group holds 1,850K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FBIOX - Biotechnology Portfolio holds 1,480K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hookipa Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of immunotherapeutics based on its proprietary arenavirus platform that reprograms the body's immune system.

