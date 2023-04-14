HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Hecla Mining (HL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.92% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hecla Mining is $6.66. The forecasts range from a low of $5.56 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.92% from its latest reported closing price of $6.93.

The projected annual revenue for Hecla Mining is $793MM, an increase of 10.31%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Banco Santander holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Morgan Stanley holds 3,511K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,621K shares, representing an increase of 25.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HL by 57.52% over the last quarter.

Cwm holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 83.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 99.24% over the last quarter.

Algert Global holds 31K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 93.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HL by 33.08% over the last quarter.

Royce Value Trust holds 321K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 510 funds or institutions reporting positions in Hecla Mining. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HL is 0.16%, an increase of 14.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.28% to 432,091K shares. The put/call ratio of HL is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

Hecla Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 1891,Hecla Mining Company is the largest silver producer in the United States. In addition to operating mines in Alaska, Idaho and Quebec, Canada, the Company owns a number of exploration properties and pre-development projects in world-class silver and gold mining districts throughout North America.

