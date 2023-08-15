HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (GRCL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR (NASDAQ:GRCL) with a Buy recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 237.13% Upside
As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 13.11. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 237.13% from its latest reported closing price of 3.89.
The projected annual revenue for Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gracell Biotechnologies Inc - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRCL is 0.08%, an increase of 6.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.08% to 31,158K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Temasek Holdings holds 9,902K shares representing 14.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Orbimed Advisors holds 9,498K shares representing 13.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,885K shares, representing an increase of 16.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 0.04% over the last quarter.
Great Point Partners holds 3,153K shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,962K shares, representing an increase of 37.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 30.16% over the last quarter.
Logos Global Management holds 1,800K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company.
Vivo Capital holds 1,464K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 961K shares, representing an increase of 34.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRCL by 25.78% over the last quarter.
Gracell Biotechnologies Background Information
