HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Golden Minerals (AUMN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Golden Minerals (AMEX:AUMN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,003.19% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Golden Minerals is 15.56. The forecasts range from a low of 12.62 to a high of $19.16. The average price target represents an increase of 1,003.19% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Golden Minerals is 24MM, an increase of 18.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Golden Minerals. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUMN is 0.00%, a decrease of 44.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.22% to 22,939K shares. The put/call ratio of AUMN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,483K shares representing 56.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SILJ - ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF holds 4,209K shares representing 53.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 47.16% over the last quarter.

Etf Managers Group holds 4,209K shares representing 53.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,740K shares, representing a decrease of 36.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 69.05% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 3,473K shares representing 43.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 20.45% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 3,390K shares representing 42.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,506K shares, representing a decrease of 3.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUMN by 72.59% over the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its Rodeo and Velardeña properties in Mexico and, through partner-funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico, Argentina, and Nevada.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.