HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Gamida Cell (GMDA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 308.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Gamida Cell is $6.53. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 308.00% from its latest reported closing price of $1.60.

The projected annual revenue for Gamida Cell is $18MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.09.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBC Private Wealth Group holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 313K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 369K shares, representing a decrease of 17.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 49.31% over the last quarter.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 13.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 99.91% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 105K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GMDA by 55.83% over the last quarter.

FDSVX - Fidelity Growth Discovery Fund holds 976K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Gamida Cell. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 10.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GMDA is 0.01%, a decrease of 57.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.91% to 25,156K shares. The put/call ratio of GMDA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

Gamida Cell Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company harnesses its cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need.

