HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Galecto (GLTO) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,842.55% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galecto is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 1,842.55% from its latest reported closing price of 0.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Galecto is 3MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galecto. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLTO is 0.03%, an increase of 60.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.36% to 10,463K shares. The put/call ratio of GLTO is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 3,834K shares representing 14.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,091K shares, representing a decrease of 6.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 8.75% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 2,498K shares representing 9.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 1,020K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 1,000K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

MAI Capital Management holds 245K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 255K shares, representing a decrease of 4.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GLTO by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Galecto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galecto is a clinical stage biotechnology company committed to the development of novel small molecule therapeutics directed at biological targets which are at the heart of fibrosis, inflammation, and cancer. Galecto was founded by leading fibrosis-focused scientists and biotech executives and is built on more than 10 years of research into galectin and fibrosis modulators. The Company's team has developed a deep understanding of the galectin family of proteins and the LOXL2 enzyme, and how both influence multiple biological pathways of these complex, often devastating, diseases.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.