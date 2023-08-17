HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains FlexShopper (FPAY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 17, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 307.46% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for FlexShopper is 3.74. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $5.78. The average price target represents an increase of 307.46% from its latest reported closing price of 0.92.

The projected annual revenue for FlexShopper is 144MM, an increase of 40.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in FlexShopper. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 15.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPAY is 0.09%, an increase of 23.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.97% to 3,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,283K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,297K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 37.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 425K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors holds 329K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 193K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 159K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing a decrease of 12.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPAY by 45.75% over the last quarter.

FlexShopper Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FlexShopper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of FlexShopper, Inc., is a financial and technology company that provides brand name electronics, home furnishings and other durable goods to consumers on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis through its e-commerce marketplace and patent pending LTO payment method. FlexShopper also provides LTO technology platforms to retailers and e-retailers to facilitate transactions with consumers that want to acquire their products, but do not have sufficient cash or credit. FlexShopper approves consumers utilizing its proprietary consumer screening model, collects from consumers under an LTO contract and funds the LTO transactions by paying merchants for the goods.

