HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 107.99% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 107.99% from its latest reported closing price of 8.01.

The projected annual revenue for Fennec Pharmaceuticals is 20MM, an increase of 206.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fennec Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 21.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FENC is 0.44%, a decrease of 13.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.85% to 13,161K shares. The put/call ratio of FENC is 0.16, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Southpoint Capital Advisors holds 4,077K shares representing 15.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sonic GP holds 2,407K shares representing 9.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management holds 1,285K shares representing 4.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,252K shares, representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FENC by 20.86% over the last quarter.

DG Capital Management holds 1,250K shares representing 4.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares, representing an increase of 18.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FENC by 103,180.55% over the last quarter.

Avoro Capital Advisors holds 1,200K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK™ for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric patients. Further, PEDMARK has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. for this potential use. Fennec has a license agreement with Oregon Health and Science University (OHSU) for exclusive worldwide license rights to intellectual property directed to sodium thiosulfate and its use for chemoprotection, including the prevention of ototoxicity induced by platinum chemotherapy, in humans.

