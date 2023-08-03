HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Evolus (EOLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 95.66% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolus is 19.25. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 95.66% from its latest reported closing price of 9.84.

The projected annual revenue for Evolus is 201MM, an increase of 19.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 236 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOLS is 0.14%, a decrease of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.88% to 36,097K shares. The put/call ratio of EOLS is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 4,016K shares representing 7.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,569K shares representing 6.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares, representing an increase of 7.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 30.46% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 3,197K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 809K shares, representing an increase of 74.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 356.36% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,476K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,457K shares, representing an increase of 41.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 98.43% over the last quarter.

Great Point Partners holds 2,193K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 190K shares, representing an increase of 91.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 1,200.06% over the last quarter.

Evolus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

