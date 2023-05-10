HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Evolus (EOLS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.18% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Evolus is 16.89. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.18% from its latest reported closing price of 9.07.

The projected annual revenue for Evolus is 201MM, an increase of 28.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 238 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evolus. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EOLS is 0.15%, an increase of 60.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.85% to 31,461K shares. The put/call ratio of EOLS is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

First Manhattan holds 4,016K shares representing 7.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,035K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 19.64% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 3,319K shares representing 5.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,390K shares, representing a decrease of 62.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Caligan Partners holds 1,741K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds 1,667K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,668K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 80.20% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,457K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 48.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EOLS by 68.72% over the last quarter.

Evolus Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus' unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today.

