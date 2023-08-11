HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 253.08% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals is 9.18. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 253.08% from its latest reported closing price of 2.60.

The projected annual revenue for Eton Pharmaceuticals is 42MM, an increase of 44.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETON is 0.10%, a decrease of 8.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.48% to 6,344K shares. The put/call ratio of ETON is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,185K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 39.14% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 519K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 9.97% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 510K shares representing 2.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 469K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 44.83% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 311K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway® Preservative Free, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

