HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 192.26% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 192.26% from its latest reported closing price of 3.49.

The projected annual revenue for Eton Pharmaceuticals is 42MM, an increase of 71.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Eton Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 7.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETON is 0.11%, an increase of 40.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 6,857K shares. The put/call ratio of ETON is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Opaleye Management holds 2,185K shares representing 8.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,170K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 18.40% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 630K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 8.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 39.14% over the last quarter.

Westside Investment Management holds 517K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 554K shares, representing a decrease of 7.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETON by 3,710.85% over the last quarter.

Acuitas Investments holds 469K shares representing 1.84% ownership of the company.

RAMSX - Roumell Opportunistic Value Fund Institutional Class holds 449K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The company currently owns or receives royalties from three FDA-approved products, including ALKINDI® SPRINKLE, Biorphen®, and Alaway® Preservative Free, and has six additional products that have been submitted to the FDA.

