HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Ensysce Biosciences (ENSC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 865.20% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ensysce Biosciences is 14.67. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $18.74. The average price target represents an increase of 865.20% from its latest reported closing price of 1.52.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Ensysce Biosciences is 3MM, a decrease of 1.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -8.46.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ensysce Biosciences. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 54.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENSC is 0.00%, a decrease of 68.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 54.02% to 77K shares. The put/call ratio of ENSC is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ADANX - AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fund Class N holds 77K shares representing 2.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 160K shares, representing a decrease of 109.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENSC by 80.35% over the last quarter.

Plante Moran Financial Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.