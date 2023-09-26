HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 947.95% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Enlivex Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 15.15 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 947.95% from its latest reported closing price of 1.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Enlivex Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.60.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Enlivex Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENLV is 0.00%, a decrease of 11.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.55% to 313K shares. The put/call ratio of ENLV is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA holds 65K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 57K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 18.69% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 39K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares, representing a decrease of 28.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 38.90% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 18K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 76.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 52.44% over the last quarter.

Susquehanna International Group holds 15K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 18.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENLV by 13.43% over the last quarter.

Enlivex Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Enlivex is a clinical stage immunotherapy company developing AllocetraTM, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening conditions.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.