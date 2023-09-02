HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Emeren Group Ltd - ADR (SOL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Emeren Group Ltd - ADR (NYSE:SOL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 197.62% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Emeren Group Ltd - ADR is 10.33. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 197.62% from its latest reported closing price of 3.47.

The projected annual revenue for Emeren Group Ltd - ADR is 147MM, an increase of 108.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Emeren Group Ltd - ADR. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOL is 0.23%, a decrease of 2.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.73% to 29,200K shares. The put/call ratio of SOL is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Shah Capital Management holds 16,472K shares representing 31.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,065K shares, representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 31.57% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,297K shares representing 8.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,221K shares, representing a decrease of 44.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 497.26% over the last quarter.

TAN - Invesco Solar ETF holds 3,115K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,702K shares, representing an increase of 13.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 2.39% over the last quarter.

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 2,424K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,537K shares, representing a decrease of 4.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 5.00% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,142K shares representing 4.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,468K shares, representing an increase of 31.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SOL by 6.87% over the last quarter.

Renesola Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ReneSola Power is a leading global solar project developer and operator. The Company focuses on solar power project development, construction management and project financing services. With local professional teams in more than 10 countries around the world, the business is spread across a number of regions where the solar power project markets are growing rapidly, and can sustain that growth due to improved clarity around government policies. The Company's strategy is to pursue high-margin project development opportunities in these profitable and growing markets; specifically, in the U.S. and Europe, where the Company has a market-leading position in several geographies, including Poland, Hungary, Minnesota and New York.

