HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains ElectroCore (ECOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of ElectroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 305.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for ElectroCore is 24.31. The forecasts range from a low of 8.08 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 305.17% from its latest reported closing price of 6.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for ElectroCore is 12MM, an increase of 45.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in ElectroCore. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 21.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECOR is 0.01%, a decrease of 36.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.36% to 11,280K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AWM Investment holds 5,884K shares representing 124.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,494K shares, representing an increase of 6.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 35.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,341K shares representing 28.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 720K shares representing 15.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 38.94% over the last quarter.

Wealthspire Advisors holds 700K shares representing 14.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 629K shares representing 13.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 630K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECOR by 41.59% over the last quarter.

ElectroCore Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

electroCore, Inc. is a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through its platform non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapy initially focused on the treatment of multiple conditions in neurology. The company's current indications are the preventative treatment of cluster headache and migraine and acute treatment of migraine and episodic cluster headache.

See all ElectroCore regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.