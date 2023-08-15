HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Edesa Biotech (EDSA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,259.54% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Edesa Biotech is 11.90. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1,259.54% from its latest reported closing price of 0.88.

The projected annual revenue for Edesa Biotech is 6MM, an increase of 1,234,100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edesa Biotech. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 15.15% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDSA is 0.04%, a decrease of 40.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 24.93% to 2,404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Velan Capital Investment Management holds 1,282K shares representing 6.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 889K shares, representing an increase of 30.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 41.25% over the last quarter.

CM Management holds 375K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 325K shares, representing an increase of 13.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EDSA by 15.64% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 106K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 87K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CIBC World Markets holds 55K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company.

Edesa Biotech Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edesa Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company's two lead product candidates, EB05 and EB01, are in later stage clinical studies. EB05 is a monoclonal antibody therapy that it's developing as a treatment for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in COVID-19 patients. ARDS is a life-threatening form of respiratory failure, and the leading cause of death among COVID-19 patients. Edesa is also developing an sPLA2 inhibitor, designated as EB01, as a topical treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness. EB01 employs a novel, non-steroidal mechanism of action and in two clinical studies has demonstrated statistically significant improvement of multiple symptoms in ACD patients. The company is based in Markham, Ontario, Canada, with a U.S. subsidiary located in Southern California.

