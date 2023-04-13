HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains EDAP TMS (EDAP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of EDAP TMS (NASDAQ:EDAP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.81% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for EDAP TMS is $14.02. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 32.81% from its latest reported closing price of $10.56.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for EDAP TMS is $65MM, an increase of 17.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.08.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Quadrant Capital Group holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Saturna Capital holds 27K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WELLS FARGO MASTER TRUST - Wells Fargo Small Company Value Portfolio Small Company Value Portfolio holds 287K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares, representing an increase of 40.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 115.49% over the last quarter.

Driehaus Capital Management holds 789K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 800K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EDAP by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 64 funds or institutions reporting positions in EDAP TMS. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 48.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EDAP is 0.33%, a decrease of 3.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.73% to 15,286K shares. The put/call ratio of EDAP is 1.24, indicating a bearish outlook.

EDAP TMS Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

A recognized leader in the global therapeutic ultrasound market, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various pathologies using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging and treatment modalities in its complete range of Robotic HIFU devices, EDAP TMS introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as an answer to all requirements for ideal prostate tissue ablation. With the addition of the ExactVu™ Micro-Ultrasound device, EDAP TMS is now the only company offering a complete solution from diagnostics to focal treatment of Prostate Cancer. EDAP TMS also produces and distributes other medical equipment including the Sonolith® i-move lithotripter and lasers for the treatment of urinary tract stones using extra-corporeal shockwave lithotripsy (ESWL).

See all EDAP TMS regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.