HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Durect (DRRX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Durect (NASDAQ:DRRX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,070.09% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Durect is 36.98. The forecasts range from a low of 32.32 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 1,070.09% from its latest reported closing price of 3.16.

The projected annual revenue for Durect is 22MM, an increase of 12.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.85.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Durect. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 85.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DRRX is 0.07%, an increase of 603.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 72.31% to 122K shares. The put/call ratio of DRRX is 1.54, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Montchanin Asset Management holds 109K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 62K shares, representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DRRX by 94.02% over the last quarter.

Regis Management CO holds 13K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Durect Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. DUR-928, the company's lead drug candidate is in clinical development for the potential treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation, COVID-19 patients with acute liver or kidney injury, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). DURECT's proprietary drug delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. One late-stage product candidate in this category is POSIMIR® (bupivacaine sustained-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to three days of continuous pain relief after surgery.

