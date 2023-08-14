HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Disc Medicine (IRON) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.78% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Disc Medicine is 62.86. The forecasts range from a low of 50.50 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 18.78% from its latest reported closing price of 52.92.

The projected annual revenue for Disc Medicine is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.27.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Disc Medicine. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IRON is 0.58%, an increase of 15.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.16% to 14,715K shares. The put/call ratio of IRON is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors holds 3,462K shares representing 15.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Orbimed Advisors holds 2,270K shares representing 10.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing an increase of 4.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.83% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 1,991K shares representing 8.89% ownership of the company.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,163K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 827K shares, representing an increase of 28.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 185.37% over the last quarter.

Novo Holdings A holds 1,091K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,341K shares, representing a decrease of 114.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IRON by 14.35% over the last quarter.

