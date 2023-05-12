HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cullinan Oncology (CGEM) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 12, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 204.83% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cullinan Oncology is 29.32. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 204.83% from its latest reported closing price of 9.62.

The projected annual revenue for Cullinan Oncology is 0MM, a decrease of �%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 254 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cullinan Oncology. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 9.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGEM is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.13% to 39,344K shares. The put/call ratio of CGEM is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 7,648K shares representing 19.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bvf holds 7,509K shares representing 19.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CHI Advisors holds 3,349K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,318K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 2.42% over the last quarter.

American International Group holds 1,238K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,238K shares, representing a decrease of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGEM by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Nextech Invest holds 1,221K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cullinan Management is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies with transformative potential for cancer patients. The Company’s strategy is to build a pipeline of therapeutic candidates that are uncorrelated across multiple dimensions, with a focus on assets that it believes have novel technology, employ differentiated mechanisms, are in a more advanced stage of development than competing candidates, or have a combination of these attributes.

