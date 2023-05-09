HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 114.59% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is 17.47. The forecasts range from a low of 9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 114.59% from its latest reported closing price of 8.14.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is 425MM, an increase of 131.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 396 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.09%, a decrease of 9.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.86% to 92,543K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 9.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,505K shares representing 8.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 19.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,218K shares representing 7.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 22.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,816K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 23.49% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Biotech ETF holds 4,533K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 35.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 8.34% over the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

