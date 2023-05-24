HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cocrystal Pharma (COCP) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 649.15% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cocrystal Pharma is 17.68. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 649.15% from its latest reported closing price of 2.36.

The projected annual revenue for Cocrystal Pharma is 3MM, an increase of 433.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cocrystal Pharma. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COCP is 0.00%, a decrease of 34.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 98.76% to 9K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,296K shares representing 22.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 841K shares representing 8.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VITNX - Vanguard Institutional Total Stock Market Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 91K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USMIX - Extended Market Index Fund holds 9K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13K shares, representing a decrease of 38.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COCP by 46.76% over the last quarter.

Cocrystal Pharma Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication process of influenza viruses, coronaviruses (including SARS-CoV-2), hepatitis C viruses and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize-winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs.

Key filings for this company:

