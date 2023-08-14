HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Co-Diagnostics (CODX) Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 207.76% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Co-Diagnostics is 3.57. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $4.20. The average price target represents an increase of 207.76% from its latest reported closing price of 1.16.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Co-Diagnostics is 25MM, an increase of 242.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Co-Diagnostics. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 2.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CODX is 0.03%, a decrease of 15.56%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.88% to 6,368K shares. The put/call ratio of CODX is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,279K shares representing 4.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 654K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 648K shares, representing an increase of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 17.79% over the last quarter.

STMSX - Simt Tax-managed Small holds 460K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 61K shares, representing an increase of 86.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CODX by 344.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 445K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 319K shares representing 1.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Co-Diagnostics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.