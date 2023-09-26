HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cingulate (CING) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 26, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 858.09% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cingulate is 6.63. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $8.92. The average price target represents an increase of 858.09% from its latest reported closing price of 0.69.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cingulate is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, a decrease of 38.40%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.46% to 533K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 123K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 103K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 56K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 105K shares, representing a decrease of 88.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CING by 54.71% over the last quarter.

Prime Capital Investment Advisors holds 48K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HighTower Advisors holds 34K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.