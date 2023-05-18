HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Centogene (CNTG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 18, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 208.60% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centogene is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $2.62. The average price target represents an increase of 208.60% from its latest reported closing price of 0.83.

The projected annual revenue for Centogene is 60MM, an increase of 26.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.37.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Platinum Investment Management holds 2,377K shares representing 8.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 206K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares, representing an increase of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTG by 75.16% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 70K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 9.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTG by 35.57% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 45K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNTG by 46.98% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 15K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Centogene Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CENTOGENE engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases transforming real-world clinical and genetic data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its goal is to bring rationality to treatment decisions and to accelerate the development of new orphan drugs by using its extensive rare disease knowledge, including epidemiological and clinical data, as well as innovative biomarkers. CENTOGENE has developed a global proprietary rare disease platform based on its real-world data repository with over 3.6 billion weighted data points from approximately 595,000 patients representing over 120 different countries as of September 30, 2020. The Company's platform includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data that reflects a global population, and also a biobank of these patients' blood samples. CENTOGENE believes this represents the only platform that comprehensively analyzes multi-level data to improve the understanding of rare hereditary diseases, which can aid in the identification of patients and improve its pharmaceutical partners' ability to bring orphan drugs to the market. As of September 30, 2020, the Company collaborated with over 40 pharmaceutical partners covering over 45 different rare diseases.

