HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 568.96% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Caribou Biosciences is 29.43. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 568.96% from its latest reported closing price of 4.40.

The projected annual revenue for Caribou Biosciences is 20MM, an increase of 47.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caribou Biosciences. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRBU is 0.13%, a decrease of 41.86%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.00% to 46,377K shares. The put/call ratio of CRBU is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFM Health Sciences holds 4,460K shares representing 7.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,000K shares, representing a decrease of 34.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 56.21% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,883K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,173K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 42.37% over the last quarter.

Rokos Capital Management LLP holds 2,748K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,908K shares, representing an increase of 30.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 45.83% over the last quarter.

Elmwood Wealth Management holds 2,364K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 2,066K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,554K shares, representing a decrease of 23.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRBU by 67.63% over the last quarter.

