HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 11, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 294.20% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cardiff Oncology is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $14.70. The average price target represents an increase of 294.20% from its latest reported closing price of 2.07.

The projected annual revenue for Cardiff Oncology is 0MM, a decrease of 52.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 83 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardiff Oncology. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 5.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRDF is 0.01%, a decrease of 8.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.84% to 7,181K shares. The put/call ratio of CRDF is 0.11, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,286K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Laurion Capital Management holds 722K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 591K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 414K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Assenagon Asset Management holds 395K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 180K shares, representing an increase of 54.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRDF by 155.53% over the last quarter.

Cardiff Oncology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company with the singular mission of developing new treatment options for cancer patients in indications with the greatest medical need. Its goal is to overcome resistance, improve response to treatment and increase overall survival. The company is developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics. Its clinical development programs incorporate tumor genomics and biomarker technology to enable assessment of patient response to treatment. Cardiff has three clinical programs that have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of onvansertib: a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin® (bevacizumab) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC); a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga® (abiraterone)/prednisone in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). A new Phase 2 trial of onvansertib in combination with nanoliposomal irinotecan, leucovorin and fluorouracil for the second-line treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is planned for initiation in the first half of 2021.

