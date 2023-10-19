HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,016.11% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cara Therapeutics is 15.74. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,016.11% from its latest reported closing price of 1.41.

The projected annual revenue for Cara Therapeutics is 137MM, an increase of 403.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.37.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 297 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cara Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 63 owner(s) or 17.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARA is 0.02%, a decrease of 39.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.28% to 33,403K shares. The put/call ratio of CARA is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Disciplined Growth Investors holds 1,764K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,732K shares, representing an increase of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 48.39% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 1,667K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,995K shares, representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 52.46% over the last quarter.

Chescapmanager holds 1,656K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,160K shares, representing an increase of 29.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 18.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,354K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,124K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 967K shares, representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CARA by 38.25% over the last quarter.

Cara Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors, or KORs. Cara is developing a novel and proprietary class of product candidates, led by KORSUVA™ (CR845/difelikefalin), a first-in-class KOR agonist that targets the body's peripheral nervous system, as well as certain immune cells. In two Phase 3 trials, KORSUVA injection has demonstrated statistically significant reductions in itch intensity and concomitant improvement in quality of life measures in hemodialysis patients with moderate-to-severe chronic kidney disease-associated pruritus (CKD-aP). Oral KORSUVA™ has successfully completed a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of pruritus in patients with CKD and is currently in Phase 2 trials in atopic dermatitis, primary biliary cholangitis and notalgia paresthetica patients with moderate-to-severe pruritus.

