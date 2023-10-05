HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 4, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 438.73% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capricor Therapeutics is 15.30. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 438.73% from its latest reported closing price of 2.84.

The projected annual revenue for Capricor Therapeutics is 17MM, an increase of 82.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.81.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capricor Therapeutics. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAPR is 0.00%, an increase of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 2,884K shares. The put/call ratio of CAPR is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 767K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 336K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 340K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 298K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 232K shares, representing an increase of 22.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 31.98% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 114K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 116K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 5.31% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 106K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares, representing a decrease of 0.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAPR by 192.76% over the last quarter.

Capricor Therapeutics Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class cell and exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment and prevention of diseases. Capricor's lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and the cytokine storm associated with COVID-19. Capricor is also investigating the field of extracellular vesicles and exploring the potential of exosome-based candidates to treat or prevent a variety of disorders. We are now developing two potential vaccines for COVID-19 as part of our exosome platform.

