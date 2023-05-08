HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 582.07% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for C4 Therapeutics is 22.44. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $88.20. The average price target represents an increase of 582.07% from its latest reported closing price of 3.29.

The projected annual revenue for C4 Therapeutics is 37MM, an increase of 34.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 295 funds or institutions reporting positions in C4 Therapeutics. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CCCC is 0.17%, an increase of 174.32%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.13% to 42,694K shares. The put/call ratio of CCCC is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 5,803K shares representing 11.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,092K shares, representing an increase of 12.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 25.38% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 5,776K shares representing 11.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,934K shares, representing a decrease of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 36.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,925K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,964K shares, representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 34.81% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 2,819K shares representing 5.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Soleus Capital Management holds 2,441K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares, representing an increase of 40.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CCCC by 20.27% over the last quarter.

C4 Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

C4 Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity.

