HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains BIT Mining Ltd - ADR (BTCM) Neutral Recommendation

June 02, 2023 — 05:32 am EDT

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of BIT Mining Ltd - ADR (NYSE:BTCM) with a Neutral recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in BIT Mining Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTCM is 0.00%, a decrease of 87.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.56% to 419K shares. BTCM / BIT Mining Ltd - ADR Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of BTCM is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BTCM / BIT Mining Ltd - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

SC CHINA HOLDING holds 350K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 28K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Belvedere Trading holds 26K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company.

Group One Trading holds 9K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 163.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTCM by 8.45% over the last quarter.

SPEM - SPDR(R) Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 8.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTCM by 50.10% over the last quarter.

BIT Mining Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

500.com Limited is a leading online sports lottery service provider in China. The Company offers a comprehensive and integrated suite of online lottery services, information, user tools and virtual community venues to its users. 500.com was among the first companies to provide online lottery services in China, and is one of two entities that have been approved by the Ministry of Finance to provide online lottery sales services on behalf of the China Sports Lottery Administration Center, which is the government authority that is in charge of the issuance and sale of sports lottery products in China.

