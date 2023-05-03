HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Bit Digital (BTBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.24% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bit Digital is 2.55. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.24% from its latest reported closing price of 2.02.

The projected annual revenue for Bit Digital is 34MM, an increase of 6.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bit Digital. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 7.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BTBT is 0.38%, an increase of 26.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.17% to 9,781K shares. The put/call ratio of BTBT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,899K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 737K shares, representing an increase of 61.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 31.87% over the last quarter.

BKCH - Global X Blockchain ETF holds 1,846K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,737K shares, representing an increase of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 15.27% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,735K shares representing 2.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 785K shares, representing an increase of 54.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 3.95% over the last quarter.

Exchange Traded Concepts holds 1,252K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 255,046.11% over the last quarter.

BITQ - Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF holds 1,205K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 753K shares, representing an increase of 37.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BTBT by 50.01% over the last quarter.

Bit Digital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bit Digital Inc. is the Bitcoin company dedicated to integrating resources globally for bitcoin and bitcoin mining. It commenced bitcoin mining in early 2020 and currently operates 2,253.5 PH/S of Bitcoin Hash Rate across the entire Bitcoin network, making it one of the largest bitcoin mining companies listed on NASDAQ.

