HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3,777.88% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biora Therapeutics is 84.15. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3,777.88% from its latest reported closing price of 2.17.

The projected annual revenue for Biora Therapeutics is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biora Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIOR is 0.09%, an increase of 274.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.04% to 3,468K shares. The put/call ratio of BIOR is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Athyrium Capital Management holds 1,694K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 617K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company.

Sabby Management holds 483K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 155K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 85K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIOR by 42.33% over the last quarter.

Biora Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company with an established track record of success in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity provides in vitro molecular tests designed to improve lives by providing actionable information that helps guide patients and physicians in making medical decisions during key life stages. The company applies a multi-omics approach, combining genomics, epigenomics, proteomics, and metabolomics to its molecular testing products and to the development of a suite of investigational ingestible devices designed to provide precise diagnostic sampling and drug delivery solutions. Progenity’s vision is to transform healthcare to become more precise and personal by improving diagnoses of disease and improving patient outcomes through localized treatment with targeted therapies.

