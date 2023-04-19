HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Biomea Fusion (BMEA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.00% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Biomea Fusion is $44.20. The forecasts range from a low of $33.33 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 70.00% from its latest reported closing price of $26.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biomea Fusion is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.05.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Man Group holds 17K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

DFVEX - U.s. Vector Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va U.s. Targeted Value Portfolio holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

DSMFX - Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 73K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 8K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 98 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biomea Fusion. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMEA is 0.10%, a decrease of 9.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.02% to 15,504K shares. The put/call ratio of BMEA is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

Biomea Fusion Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Biomea Fusion, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuseS on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Biomea Fusion serves customers in the United States.

See all Biomea Fusion regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.