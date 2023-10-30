HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Balchem (BCPC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 30, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.16% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Balchem is 160.14. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $173.25. The average price target represents an increase of 39.16% from its latest reported closing price of 115.08.

The projected annual revenue for Balchem is 1,029MM, an increase of 11.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 574 funds or institutions reporting positions in Balchem. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCPC is 0.29%, a decrease of 2.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.99% to 32,292K shares. The put/call ratio of BCPC is 0.21, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,746K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,260K shares representing 7.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,340K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 1,983K shares representing 6.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,070K shares, representing a decrease of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,076K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,055K shares, representing an increase of 2.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 1.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,003K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 995K shares, representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 0.89% over the last quarter.

Balchem Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

