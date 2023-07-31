HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Balchem (BCPC) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2023, HC Wainwright & Co. maintained coverage of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 16.08% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Balchem is 156.40. The forecasts range from a low of 151.50 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 16.08% from its latest reported closing price of 134.74.

The projected annual revenue for Balchem is 1,029MM, an increase of 9.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.09.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 581 funds or institutions reporting positions in Balchem. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCPC is 0.30%, an increase of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 32,654K shares. The put/call ratio of BCPC is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

APG Asset Management N.V. holds 2,746K shares representing 8.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,703K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 8.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,340K shares representing 7.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,070K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,630K shares, representing an increase of 21.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 21.66% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 1,055K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,049K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 1.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 995K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares, representing an increase of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCPC by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Balchem Background Information

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

